Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has insisted that he doesn’t accept being a back-up option for boss Frank Lampard but is ready to fight for his spot.

The 33-year-old joined the Blues from rivals Arsenal in January 2018 and has gone on to score 19 goals in 68 appearances for the club.

However, he has consistently found himself as a second-string figure at Stamford Bridge, whether it’s Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain or now Tammy Abraham keeping him out of the starting line-up.

Given the quality and experience that he possesses, the French international has insisted that he doesn’t merely accept a lesser role even at this stage of his career, but he has shown great professionalism and class by insisting that doesn’t mean he’ll kick up a fuss over it.

“Accept it? No. I do not accept it,” he told Le Pelerin, as quoted by The Sun. “You do not have to be fatalistic in certain situations. I have always been respectful and humble.

“Even if I do not agree with the coach, I do not criticise him. But in myself, I cannot accept it because I know what I’m worth on a pitch.

“Last year, when I felt I deserved to play, I asked the coach for explanations. It was not easy to leave Arsenal for Chelsea two years ago. I loved Arsenal. But it was a progression because Chelsea is the English club that has won the most titles, with Man City, in ten years.

“I had competitors in attack – Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, who ended up leaving.

“I won at the end: I played the final of the FA Cup in 2018 and the Europa League final in 2019.

“Once again, I’m starting the year in difficulty, but as my brother said, I have always built myself in the face of adversity. Although I would like there to be less!”

Time will tell if Giroud is capable of displacing Abraham in the starting XI, perhaps if the youngster struggles for goals and Lampard feels as though a switch could be needed.

It will then be up to the French ace to prove his worth and keep his place, although with Chelsea looking to compete on multiple fronts this season, there is surely going to be plenty of chances for him to play but that’s not the same as being the No.1 option for Lampard.