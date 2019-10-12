A Liverpool Legends side defeated Rangers Legend 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, and there was an emotional return to the pitch for Jose Enrique.

The 33-year-old joined the Merseyside giants in 2011 and went on to make 99 appearances for the club as he helped them win a League Cup in 2012.

However, his health became a major concern last year as he was forced to undergo surgery to remove a brain tumour, but thankfully it went to plan and he has since made a full recovery.

In fact, he played the entire game this weekend as he showed great fitness, energy and quality, and he also shared some heartwarming comments after the game as it evidently meant a lot to him to not only put on the Liverpool shirt again, but also to just play the game again.

“A year ago I had a tumour in my head, I thought I was dying, and now I’m playing here in front of 30,000 people. I can be grateful and happy to be part of this,” Enrique told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s amazing. It has been a very difficult time, probably the most difficult time of my life.

“To [wear] this shirt again, it’s my club – I feel like this is my club – and to play 90 minutes again with this team is amazing.”

Steven Gerrard undoubtedly was one of the players to steal the show though as the current Rangers boss played for Liverpool in the opening 45 minutes and was instrumental in them taking a commanding early 3-1 lead.

He later featured for the hosts late on in the second half, and along with everyone else involved, he would certainly have been delighted to see Enrique featuring in the game and putting his health scare behind him to play again.

It’s great to see Enrique enjoy his football but more importantly, it’s a fantastic sight to see him put his nightmare last year behind him and make a full recovery.