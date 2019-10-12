Arturo Vidal has been speaking on his future and has insisted that he wants to stay at Barcelona amid speculation linking him with a return to Italy.

The 32-year-old has had a glittering career to date following spells at Juventus, Bayern and now Barca, where he has won countless trophies at each club.

With question marks being raised over his future at the Nou Camp though, he has reiterated that he’s happy with the Catalan giants and has no intention of looking for a move elsewhere unless the club intend on moving him on.

“Inter and Juve? I’m happy here, I came to win and help the team do it,” he told Sport. “If then the coach or the club tells me that I’ll have to leave, I’ll do it.

“I have no problems, I think I still have a lot to give here and I want to reach goals like the Champions League. everything, even winning the Copa del Rey and La Liga. I know it will be difficult, but we can do it and we are hungry.”

Competition for places is fierce at Barcelona, especially in midfield with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Arthur and Frenkie de Jong pressing for starting berths too.

In turn, it could be a frustrating situation for Vidal if he wasn’t getting enough playing time, but having made six appearances across all competitions so far this season, he has evidently been playing a key role for coach Ernesto Valverde still.

With two goals and an assist in those six outings, he’s also proving to be quite decisive, and so it’s no surprise that he doesn’t want to leave and it wouldn’t be one if Barcelona were eager for him to stay either if he can continue to play an important part in their pursuit of major trophies this year.

