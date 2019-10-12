Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has said that he expected John Terry to become the club’s manager before Frank Lampard.

The Trabzonspor international spent most of his club career at Stamford Bridge and got to play with some of the Blues’ all-time greats, winning several trophies.

Mikel said that he expected Terry to become Chelsea’s manager sooner than Lampard.

Speaking to 61saat, the 32-year-old said: “I am very happy for Frank. When we were playing at Chelsea, we are expecting that John Terry and he would be very good managers, but we were expecting Terry to reach that level first. But Lampard made a big step. His arrival at Chelsea means the club are caring for their legends. I joked with him after the Chelsea move, I want to be his assistant when I retire.

“I hope he will be successful at Chelsea for many more years. I also want to see John Terry in similar jobs in the future because he was our leader on the pitch.”

The Blues have been doing fairly well under Lampard this season after having a shaky start. They are currently fifth in the Premier League table and have a very good chance of finishing in the top four. Lampard has shown a lot of faith in the club’s younger players like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori which has paid off so far. Gven how things are going, Chelsea could be a title contender with this squad in the next couple of years.

Following the international break, Chelsea take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge before traveling to Amsterdam for their Champions League match against Ajax.