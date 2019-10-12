Jurgen Klopp picked up his second Manager of the Month award of the season yesterday following Liverpool’s brilliant start to their campaign.

The Reds have won all eight of their opening fixtures in the league this term, a feat that means they now sit atop of the league, eight points clear of second place Man City.

The Merseyside club have been terrific across the board this term, with the club now in a great position to claim their first league title in 30 years come the end of the season.

Yesterday was the second time in as many months that Klopp has been named manager of the month, as he also picked up the accolade for the month of August as well.

Following this, the German has now become the first manager since Kevin Keegan in 1995 to win the first two Premier League Manager of the Month awards in a season, with the former Newcastle boss doing so in the 1995/96 campaign.

2 – Jürgen Klopp is the first manager to win the Premier League manager of the month award in both of the first two months of a season since Kevin Keegan in 1995-96. Mighty. pic.twitter.com/Ik56YYgBjV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 11, 2019

It’ll definitely be interesting to see how long Liverpool will be able to keep their 100% record up for, and whether they’ll be able to break the record for most consecutive PL wins in the coming weeks.

The Reds have to play both Man United and Spurs in the next two league games, fixtures which will decide whether they set a new PL record of most consecutive games won or not.

And considering how they’re playing at the moment, it certainly looks as if the Reds will be making PL history in the coming weeks…