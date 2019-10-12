Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand feels that the club’s board will not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so soon.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the season as they are 12th in the Premier League table, amassing just nine points from their first eight matches. In the Europa League, Manchester United have secured four points so far while they managed to qualify for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by beating League One side Rochdale on penalties.

Given their shaky performances, many might think that Solskjaer is close to getting sacked. However, Ferdinand feels that the Manchester United board will not sack him this early as they’ll be too naive to think that the Norwegian would turn things around in a giffy.

As quoted by the Mirror, the former Red Devils and England captain told talkSPORT: “There’s no way the club would have thought this would be rosy straight away, they’re not naive enough to think that it was going to be a situation where he just changes it overnight. This is definitely something where there is going to be early pain, there is going to be a situation where the results are not going to go our way, especially with the new recruitment that they’ve started to go with younger players.

“That’s why I don’t see there being a change straight away, I’d be very surprised if I wake up, open a paper or an app and see that he has gone so quickly.”

One of the main reasons why Manchester United’s performances have dipped following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure is because the club’s board did not give sufficient time to any of the three managers before Solskjaer.

The Norwegian will certainly need some time to make things alright at Old Trafford and firing him will not make things better. At this moment, it will be difficult for Manchester United to reach the top four but they still have a fair chance of qualifying for the Europa League.