A report has revealed that Manchester United’s players privately discussed the option of signing this experienced striker with 206 career goals this summer.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Manchester United’s stars privately discussed the idea of signing experienced striker Fernando Llorente on a free transfer after his release from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The report adds that the Red Devils did attempt to sign an established forward this summer, although a deal never came to fruition despite world class names being thrown around.

The Manchester outfit’s failure to sign a forward after the exits of attackers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez has certainly come back to bite them.

The fallen Premier League giants are now sitting 12th in the league, with goals looking extremely hard to come by.

Star forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have so far looked too inconsistent to provide the goods for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Solskjaer could perhaps have been slightly played by the United board this summer. The Athletic’s report adds that the Norwegian was expecting Lukaku to be sold early in pre-season so he could assess his squad and his budget for a replacement.

Llorente has 206 career goals to his name for club and country. The ace was eventually snapped up on a free transfer by Serie A giants Napoli.

The target-man has already scored three goals for the Naples outfit, including one crucial strike against Champions League winners Liverpool when the sides met last month.