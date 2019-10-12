Real Madrid are reportedly ready to activate Jan Oblak’s €120M release clause and bring him across Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Oblak, who currently plays for Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid, is one of, if not the, best ‘keeperx in the world, a reputation the Slovenian’s has managed to establish during his time with Los Rojiblancos.

And now, it seems like Real want to get their hands on the former Benfica man and steal his signature from their local rivals.

According to Don Balon, Zidane has given Real his approval regarding them making a move for Oblak, with Los Blancos ready to pay the player’s release clause, which stands at €120M.

If Oblak does end up swapping Atletico for Real, it’ll be interesting to see what happens in regards to Thibaut Courtois’ future with the club.

Overall, the Belgian has been poor for Los Blancos since moving to the Spanish capital from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, thus should Oblak sign, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him benched, or even sold, by Zidane.

During his time with Atleti, Oblak has managed to keep an astonishing 124 clean sheets in just 218 games, a record of more than one every two games, which, in all fairness, is absolutely ridiculous.

We doubt Atletico would be as good as they are right now had they not had Oblak in between the sticks these past few years, however now, should Real get their way, it seems like the Slovenian’s time at the Wanda Metropolitano could be coming to an end soon…