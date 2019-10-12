REVEALED: Fabinho on Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s relationship at Liverpool

After Sadio Mane’s furious reaction against Burnley in August, speculation was rife about a possible spat with Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

The Reds ace was livid as he was substituted in the win, and it just so happened to come after Salah snubbed a chance to pass to his teammate and went on to miss a good chance.

It appeared as though Mane wasn’t impressed at all with the decision, and it led to claims that perhaps all wasn’t well behind the scenes between the pair.

However, Fabinho has insisted that all is good between the Liverpool stars, as he has reiterated that the duo have a good relationship and it was simply a one-off issue in the heat of the moment during a game.

“The day after (the game) they joke in the dressing room, they speak normally and they are very good friends. In the moment of the game all players are a little bit hot; it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

That should ultimately clear up any lasting concern that some Liverpool fans might have over the situation, and it certainly hasn’t affected their form as they’ve been relentless so far this season.

In turn, it appears as though those within the Liverpool camp at least have put the incident well behind them, and that it’s clear from their viewpoint at least that there are no lasting problems between the pair which could hinder their hopes of success this year.