Sergio Ramos makes history as he breaks Spain record in clash with Norway

Sergio Ramos made history on Saturday night as he started for Spain in their clash with Norway and in turn became the most capped player of all time.

The Spaniards were hoping to secure a crucial win this weekend to cement their place at the top of Group F in qualifying for Euro 2020.

With a commanding six-point gap and an unbeaten record thus far, they look to be on the verge of securing their place in next year’s tournament, and they’ll certainly hope that Ramos is able to lead them there.

As seen in the tweet below from ESPN FC, it was an historic moment for the Real Madrid superstar as he earned his 168th cap, which in turn saw him surpass Iker Casillas as the most capped player of all time for Spain.

He’ll undoubtedly hope to add many more caps before his international career is done and although he’s now 33, he has shown little sign of a major decline to suggest that his place in the line-up could be under serious threat any time soon.

However, for now he will be an extremely proud man for the achievement and the milestone that he has reached, and it’s a real testament to his quality and consistency over the years to ensure that he has remained a fundamental figure for Spain.

Time will tell if he can win more major trophies with his country in the coming years, but he has undoubtedly now written his name into the history books as it will certainly take some doing for a player to surpass his new record moving forward.