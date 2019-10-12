Juventus could reportedly receive a triple injury boost when they face Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on October 22.

The Turin giants have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign as they sit top of the Serie A table after seven games and have collected four points from their opening two outings in Europe.

In turn, Maurizio Sarri will be pleased as he reflects over the international break, but he will be determined to see his side maintain that level of form and stay on course to win major trophies this season.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, they could be in line to receive great news on the injury front, as it’s suggested that Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo and Douglas Costa could all be in contention to make their comebacks against Lokomotiv after the break concludes.

The Bianconeri host Bologna next Saturday night and it seems as though that game may come too soon for the trio in question, although if Sarri is keen to rotate and rest other individuals, then De Sciglio, Danilo and Costa will hope to feature in Europe in midweek.

The report above notes how Sarri has been forced to shuffle his pack and play individuals out of position while switching his tactical set-up due to the absences of certain players, and so having the three stars above back at his disposal will perhaps enable him to return to his preferred formation and give him a huge boost from a tactical viewpoint.

With that in mind, the returns of Costa, De Sciglio and Danilo could be crucial for Juventus, and they’ll hope that they remain on track in training to possibly feature against Lokomotiv as touted in the report.