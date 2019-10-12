Real Madrid reportedly have ambitious plans for next summer as they’re said to be considering three marquee additions to bolster the squad.

Although Zinedine Zidane’s men sit top of the La Liga table after eight games, the season hasn’t passed without concerns and struggles thus far.

While they haven’t been convincing at times domestically, they’ve struggled badly in the Champions League as they suffered a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain before being held at home by Club Brugge after going two goals down.

In turn, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that more is needed to strengthen the current squad to ensure that they can compete for major trophies moving forward, and it appears as though Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has big plans to continue to add quality and high-profile signings to the team.

As reported by Calciomercato, via El Desmarque, it’s been suggested that Perez wants to adopt the Galacticos approach at the Bernabeu again and has set his sights on Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho to significantly bolster Real Madrid’s attacking options.

Karim Benzema has been in great form so far this season, while Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic were signed this past summer to give Zidane more quality in the final third.

However, the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio could all be at risk of the axe next summer, especially if Real Madrid have such ambitious plans in terms of who they will try to bring in as they’ll need to create funds and space in the squad.

Time will tell who, if any, of the three touted targets arrive at Real Madrid next year, but ultimately it sounds as though they could be preparing to spend big again although much will surely depend on how well Zidane and his current squad do this season.