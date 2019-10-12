Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic scored an ice-cold penalty for the USA national team in their 7-0 victory over Cuba, the strike will give the winger a massive boost.

In the 61st minute of the United States’ clash with Cuba, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic got the chance to get on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.

The 21-year-old stepped up confidently and fired the ball down the middle of the goal, shutting down any doubts that he’s not playing at his best right now.

The American star completed a switch to the Blues this summer, the west London club signed the star for £58m, according to BBC Sport.

Take a look at the winger’s spot-kick below:

The extra point is right down the middle ?@cpulisic_10 puts the @USMNT up 7-0 ?: @FOXSoccer pic.twitter.com/aHI1ta8u05 — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) October 12, 2019

The 21-year-old is actually one of Chelsea’s most creative outlets – with four assists so far this season, the ace has started five of his seven appearances across all competitions this season.

Despite this, the ace has been left on the bench or out of the matchday squad in most of Chelsea’s recent matches.

Scoring for his country will give the ace a massive confidence boost as he hopes to win a starting berth in Frank Lampard’s side.