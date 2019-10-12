Video: Jorginho ice-cold from penalty spot as he makes no mistake to give Italy lead

Jorginho made no mistake from the penalty spot on Saturday night as he gave Italy the lead against Greece in their EURO 2020 qualifier.

The Azzurri are in full control in Group J as they had rattled off six consecutive wins prior to this weekend to sit well clear of the likes of Finland and Armenia.

However, Roberto Mancini would have wanted too see his side continue their winning run and although they had to wait until the second half, they eventually found a breakthrough.

As seen in the video below, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho stepped up from the penalty spot as he so often does from 12 yards out, he found the back of the net.

With his trademark hop, he kept his cool and composure to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and make it all look so comfortable, and now Italy will hope that his goal will help them go on and secure all three points.

As for Jorginho, he’ll undoubtedly be delighted to get on the scoresheet for his country as he is certainly enjoying a positive start to the campaign at club level too.