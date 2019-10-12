Video: Kasper Schmeichel pulls off unbelievable save to help Denmark secure win

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was in brilliant form on Saturday night as he played a key role in Denmark’s win over Switzerland.

Yussuf Poulsen will get most of the plaudits as his goal in the 84th minute secured all three points for the hosts, which in turn moved them joint-top of Group D in qualifying for EURO 2020.

However, the Danes will be thankful to their shot-stopper as he produced a sensational save to deny AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez in the 50th minute.

As seen in the video below, a vicious strike from the left-back looked destined to fly into the back of the net, but Schmeichel managed to get a hand to it and divert it onto the crossbar before it went out for a corner.

It was a truly superb save, and he wasn’t done there either as produced another decisive stop in injury time as seen below, as he somehow managed to get down to his right side and deny Switzerland a late equaliser.

In turn, Poulsen deserves the praise for bagging the winner, but there’s no doubt that Schmeichel rescued them and was equally as important in the victory…

Kasper Schmeichel! What a save! ?? Watch Denmark vs Switzerland live now on Sky Sports Football ? pic.twitter.com/cVk8XvPE1A — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 12, 2019