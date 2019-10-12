Video: Saul Niguez plays brilliant one-two before great strike to give Spain lead

Saul Niguez was on the mark for Spain in their clash with Norway on Saturday night and the Atletico Madrid ace broke the deadlock in some style.

La Roja are in good shape in Group F having rattled off six consecutive wins in qualifying for EURO 2020 already, and so they’re well on course to make it to next summer’s tournament.

SEE MORE: Sergio Ramos makes history as he breaks Spain record in clash with Norway

However, they would have been eager to continue their winning run in Norway this weekend, and although they were forced to wait for an opening goal, it came immediately after the restart.

As seen in the video below, Norway failed to clear their lines well enough and Saul Niguez was on hand to play a quick one-two to create space for himself on the edge of the box, and his dipping volley was too much for the goalkeeper to handle.

Question marks could be raised over whether or not he could have done better to stop the effort, but ultimately that won’t matter to Niguez or Spain as they will hope to build on that and go on to secure all three points.

1-2-BANG! Spain are ahead after Saul hits a dipping volley through the hands of the Norwegian goalkeeper. Watch live now on Sky Sports Football ? pic.twitter.com/pNNpj5vlZn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 12, 2019