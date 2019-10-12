Zinedine Zidane is happy for Real Madrid to accept a €40M bid for midfielder Isco that was submitted by Italian giants AC Milan.

According to Don Balon, Milan have submitted the aforementioned offer to Real in return for Isco’s signature, with Zidane now giving Los Blancos the go-ahead to accept this bid, something Florentino Perez isn’t entirely on board with.

It’s also stated that Modric has asked Zidane to wait until the Frenchman brings in a replacement for himself before accepting an offer of any ilk for Isco, a wise move given Real’s current options in the middle of the park.

Modric is now 34 and fast approaching the end of his career as a footballer, thus we can’t really see him staying at the Santiago Bernabeu for much longer than a year or two.

Should the Croat end up leaving in the coming years, Isco could very well be the one that takes his place in Real’s starting XI, something he’d surely be able to do given the form he showed during Zidane’s first tenure in charge.

During Zidane’s first stint in charge of Los Blancos, Isco looked like an absolute world-beater, with the Spaniard playing a key role in the club’s three consecutive Champions League wins.

However since then, the Spanish international has failed to rediscover that form, something that has lead to him spending a significant amount of time on the substitutes bench.

And now, it seems like he could be swapping the white of Real Madrid for the red and black of Milan if Zidane gets his way…