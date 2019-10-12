Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants his club to sign Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

One of the best midfielders in the world if not the best, the French international has been an integral player for the Blues since joining them from Leicester City, scoring ten goals and providing seven assists in 148 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: John Obi Mikel reveals the Chelsea legend he expected to become the club’s manager before Lampard

A few days back, AS claimed that Real Madrid were interested in making a move for Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen. However, a report from Diario Gol states that Zidane wants the club to spend €130 million on his compatriot Kante.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for Chelsea this season despite having some fitness issues early on. So far, Kante has netted twice in six matches.

Real Madrid’s midfield already boasts of the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Add Kante to that group and you get a dream of a midfield.

However, the Frenchman is perhaps Chelsea’s most important player and the club will certainly do their best to keep him.