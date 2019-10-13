Arsenal are reportedly in talks with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new contract which would see the 30-year-old stay in North London till 2023.

The Gabonese international has been an integral player for the Gunners since joining them from Borussia Dortmund. So far, Aubameyang has netted 49 goals while providing 12 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old’s current Arsenal contract expires in 2021 and the club have begun talks over a new one which would see him stay at the Emirates till 2023 according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira. He wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are in talks to renew the contract until 2023.”

One of the finest strikers in the Premier League, the former African Footballer of the Year is among Arsenal most important players and the club will certainly try to keep him for some years now.

This season, Aubameyang has started pretty well, scoring eight goals in ten matches so far. He is currently with his national team for their two friendlies against Burkina Faso and Morocco. Aubameyang scored in the former and will be hoping to find the net in the latter one as well.

Arsenal’s next match is against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane/