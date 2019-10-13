Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Spanish centre-back Pau Torres who currently plies his trade in Villarreal.

The 22-year-old was a part of the La Liga club’s youth setup before joining the senior team. After making sporadic appearances in the 2017/18 season, Torres was loaned to Malaga where he impressed during 2018/19. Following his loan spell, the centre-back returned to Villarreal and has been a regular for the club this season.

SEE MORE: Arsenal in talks with key first-team player regarding new contract

Torres has featured in all of the Yellow Submarine’s matches, scoring in their most recent fixture against Osasuna. His performances for Villarreal propelled the club to give him a new five-year contract which he signed less than two weeks back.

He also found a place in Spain’s squad for their Euro qualifiers against Norway and Sweden. The 22-year-old didn’t feature in last night’s fixture against the former but Roberto Moreno might give him some playing time against the latter on Tuesday.

According to 90min, Arsenal are interested in signing Torres whose new contract has a release clause of somewhere between €50 million and €75 million. This report also claims that Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in signing the 22-year-old but the Gunners are leading the race at the moment.

Unai Emery’s side seem a bit shaky at the back and they may need some reinforcements at the heart of defence. Torres could be a fine addition to Arsenal’s squad but given that Villarreal recently gave him a new contract, they won’t be too willing to let go of him.