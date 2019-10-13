Menu

Arsenal star could link up with old Gunners team-mate as Serie A giants on alert for transfer

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly a transfer target for three Serie A clubs this January as he looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The former Germany international has found himself out of favour at Arsenal so far this season and is now being linked with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli ahead of January.

This is according to Fotospor, as reported by Calciomercato, who claim that Ozil has been told by Gunners manager Unai Emery that he is free to leave.

It remains to be seen precisely where Ozil will end up, but if he does end up moving to Inter, it would be intriguing to see him link up with former Arsenal team-mate Alexis Sanchez again.

Mesut Ozil is attracting transfer interest from Inter Milan and others in Serie A

The pair combined well during their time together at Arsenal but both look past their peak at the highest level now.

Still, they may be able to reignite that old spark in Italy, where the slower pace of the game could suit them in their advancing years.

