Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has spoken highly of the club’s exciting wonderkid Ansu Fati after his first-team breakthrough this season.

The talented 16-year-old forward has impressed in his outings for Ernesto Valverde’s side so far this term, contributing two goals and one assist in his appearances.

It remains to be seen if Fati will realistically play a great deal more this season or even next as even club legend Lionel Messi didn’t become a regular quite this young.

Still, Vidal believes the teenager has a big future at the Nou Camp and has explained that it is now down to the club’s senior stars to do their best to look after him and help him fulfil his potential.

“He has a glorious future,” the Chilean told Sport.

“He is a very young player who has shown a lot of quality, but you have to go calmly, helping him, protecting him.

“He has to prepare well to be one of the best. Today he is seen to have all the quality that is you need to be with us.”

Barcelona fans will certainly hope Fati can become their next star as it feels like a while now since their La Masia academy produced a genuine world class player for their first-team.

Messi was part of a real golden generation alongside the likes of Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, but in more recent times Barca have turned to the transfer market for big-name and big-money signings just like everyone else – not exactly in keeping with their ‘Mes que un club’ ethos.