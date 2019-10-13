Menu

Barcelona’s ‘Olympic level’ athlete that has already broken several physical records

Ajax
Posted by

According to reports in Spain, this talented Barcelona ace is being described as an ‘olympic level’ athlete by his teammates after he shattered physical records.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has been described by his superstar teammates as a ‘total athlete’.

It’s added that high-profile names believe that the Dutchman could star in the Olympics in middle and long distance running events.

AS report that the 22-year-old has recorded the most impressive results since Barcelona started to track their players’ daily performance with technology.

It’s claimed that De Jong is the: “toughest, covers the most ground, wins the most balls, recovers the quickest, the most aerobic capacity and the most diverse heart maps.”

De Jong Barcelona unveiling

De Jong could be the best central midfielder of his generation.

BBC Sport revealed that the deal to take the Dutchman to the Camp Nou is worth an initial €75m, although this could raise by a further €11m in add-ons.

The findings suggest that the former Ajax star is the most complete player in Barcelona’s star-studded squad – this is quite the achievement especially for a player as young De Jong.

AS also report that Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic were the last players to record impressive numbers like the ace, however De Jong’s results are on a whole other level.

De Jong will be hoping that his exceptional physical ability can help him lead the Blaugrana to La Liga and Champions League success this season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Ernesto Valverde Frenkie De Jong