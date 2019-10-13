According to reports in Spain, this talented Barcelona ace is being described as an ‘olympic level’ athlete by his teammates after he shattered physical records.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has been described by his superstar teammates as a ‘total athlete’.

It’s added that high-profile names believe that the Dutchman could star in the Olympics in middle and long distance running events.

AS report that the 22-year-old has recorded the most impressive results since Barcelona started to track their players’ daily performance with technology.

It’s claimed that De Jong is the: “toughest, covers the most ground, wins the most balls, recovers the quickest, the most aerobic capacity and the most diverse heart maps.”