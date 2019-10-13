Chelsea have been handed some good news regarding the fitness of N’Golo Kante, after the midfielder trained with France today ahead of their clash against Turkey.

The Blues man was withdrawn from France’s starting XI to take on Iceland earlier this week, with Didier Deschamps confirming that the player had a problem with his adductor muscle.

This news would’ve worried Chelsea fans everywhere given the problems Kante’s had to deal with already this year, however now, it seems like Blues fans can breath a small sigh of relief.

As per Get French Football News, via Football London, Kante trained ahead of France vs Turkey next week, however he didn’t train with the rest of Les Bleus’ squad.

N’Golo Kanté training away from the main group this evening at the Stade de France – a doubt for tomorrow’s game vs Turkey. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 13, 2019

The fact that Kante managed to train at all shows that his injury isn’t too serious, something that’ll definitely come as a boost for Frank Lampard and Co.

Kante has been a key part of Chelsea’s side these past few years, thus him being injured would not have been a good thing for the club, and their fans, to hear.

The French international has already sat out four games in all competitions this term due to injury, and a couple of days ago, it seemed like this number was set to increase given his withdrawal from France vs Iceland.

However now, it seems like the Blues can have some renewed hope in regards to them seeing the midfielder being declared fit for their clash against Newcastle next weekend.