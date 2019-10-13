Chelsea were handed some worrying news regarding Mateo Kovacic this evening, after the midfielder was reportedly taken off during Croatia’s clash vs Wales after picking up a knock.

Kovacic played the first half of his side’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Ryan Giggs’ men tonight, as he looked to help his side secure a crucial win in their attempts to qualify for next year’s European Championships.

However, the Chelsea midfielder was taken off at half time, with injury analyst Ben Dinnery stating that the Blues star picked up a knock in the lead-up to Gareth Bale’s first half strike.

This news will come as a worry for Chelsea despite the fact that no one really knows whether the midfielder will be made to miss any matches for the west London side because of this.

However, given their luck with injuries so far this season, we can’t really blame any Blues fans for fearing the worse on this occasion.

Frank Lampard’s side have already seen stars like Emerson Palmieri, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger pick up injuries this term, a list that’ll be added to should Kovacic’s knock prove to be something serious in the coming days.

We can bet you Chelsea fans are probably sick of the international break at this point!