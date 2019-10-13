One of Chelsea’s out of favour stars has been offered to Serie A giants AC Milan, the defender has struggled to make an impact in the first-team since his arrival.

According to via MilanNews.it, agent Sascha Empacher (owner of SPOCS sports consultants) was present at Casa Milan recently to discuss a few of his clients.

It’s understood Empacher offered the Italian giants to sign out of favour Chelsea star Abdul Baba Rahman, the left-back is currently on loan at La Liga side Real Mallorca.

As per the Guardian, the Blues signed the Ghana international four years ago for an initial £14m. Given his lack of playing time, we doubt the west London club have paid any bonuses to Augsburg.

Rahman has struggled massively with injuries since he moved to Chelsea, the ace was injured on his second appearance for loan club Mallorca.

Football.London understand that Rahman will be out for a few weeks with an injury to his right-knee. The 25-year-old has only recently recovered from a serious knee injury.

The defender has only made 23 appearances for the west London side during his four years at Stamford Bridge.

Surprisingly before loaning him out this summer, the Blues extended the ace’s contract by one-year – until 2022, as per Chelsea’s official website.

Perhaps this was just an effort to preserve some transfer value on the defender before the Blues attempt to move the star on – he clearly doesn’t have a future at Stamford Bridge.