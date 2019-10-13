Chelsea could be without centre-back Andreas Christensen for their match against Newcastle United after the Danish international seemed to have sustained a groin injury.

Denmark moved closer to qualification for Euro 2020 as they beat Switzerland 1-0 in Copenhagen thanks to a goal from Yussuf Poulsen. During the final minutes of the match, Christensen was replaced by Mathias Jorgensen. The 23-year-old seemed to have sustained a groin injury as claimed by football.london.

SEE MORE: Video: Chelsea ace sends message to Frank Lampard with emphatic finish on international duty

Christensen has featured in eight matches for Chelsea this season. He was an unused substitute in their last two matches as Frank Lampard preferred Fikayo Tmori and Kurt Zouma in the heart of defence.

There hasn’t been any official notice as to the extent of the Dane’s injury but there’s a chance he may not be fit enough to play in Chelsea’s match against Newcastle United.

It isn’t certain whether Antonio Rudiger will play in that game but Chelsea are bound to be upset if Christensen misses out on the next couple of games.