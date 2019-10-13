Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu has shown he deserves a recall to Frank Lampard’s side this season after a superb challenge during international duty for Wales.

Watch the video below as Ampadu puts in a superb last-ditch block to prevent what looks a huge chance for Slovakia, preserving a 1-1 draw for Ryan Giggs’ side.

Ethan Ampadu's block last night was BIG ? pic.twitter.com/xGSHpFOlyC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 11, 2019

Ampadu has long looked a superb prospect at Stamford Bridge, but has struggled for playing time out on loan at RB Leipzig so far this season.

The 19-year-old could surely become the latest Chelsea academy product to feature regularly in Lampard’s new-look side, especially given N’Golo Kante’s problems with injuries this term.