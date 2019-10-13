Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has been advised to move to Chelsea amid transfer rumours also linking him with Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has shone for Leicester in the last few seasons, showing himself to be one of the finest young defenders in the game at the moment.

This has unsurprisingly led to some talk of a move to a bigger club, even if Leicester themselves look serious contenders to break into the top four this season.

The Sun have linked Chilwell with Chelsea for around £50million, while another Sun report claimed Man Utd were after him in a potential double deal alongside team-mate James Maddison.

It remains to be seen which club will eventually snap him up, but ESPN commentator and pundit Ian Darke has been quoted by the Daily Star as talking him a potentially ‘lovely’ move to Stamford Bridge for the player.

Chelsea could certainly do with better options at left-back, and Darke also believes they’d offer the player the best chance of winning trophies – perhaps a dig at the less recently successful United, even though they could also clearly do with an upgrade on the inconsistent and injury-prone Luke Shaw.

“It would be a lovely move for him (Chilwell) to go to Chelsea, who are a trophy-winning team,” Darke said.

“No offence to Leicester, but it’s potential with Leicester, they’ve got to finish in the top four.

“For the player, yeah it’s a good move. I don’t think Leicester City will want to sell, though, to a top-four rival.

“Marcos Alonso’s star has been on the wane since the title-winning days, so he’s number two to Emerson, I’d say. Chilwell would be an upgrade to either of those.

“If Chelsea were able to get that down when the transfer ban is lifted, that would be a great bit of business.”