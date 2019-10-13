Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo believes his international teammate Joao Felix should be the man to replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona once the Argentine finally calls time on his stint at the Nou Camp.

Messi has been at Barca for almost two decades now, however given that he’s 32 and sadly approaching the tail end of his career, it seems as if the forward may call time on his career within the next few years or so.

The Blaugrana are going to have one hell of a job on their hands in their attempts to find a replacement for him once this happens, especially when you consider that Messi is virtually irreplaceable.

Given this, it seems like Messi’s rival Ronaldo has had his say on who he thinks should be brought in to replace the Argentine international in the coming years.

According to Don Balon, the 34-year-old Juventus forward thinks Barca should opt to sign Felix from Atletico Madrid as a future replacement for Messi, a shout that isn’t as bad as some may think given how he’s done in his professional career thus far.

Last year, Felix was on fire for Benfica, as the teenager bagged an impressive total of 20 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, something that prompted Atletico to make a move for him this summer just gone.

Felix has struggled to adapt to life in Spain so far, scoring just three times in 11 appearances, however given that he’s still just 19, this was to be expected.

Obviously Barca are going to have to dip into the transfer market to replace Messi once he retires/leaves, and given this, it seems like Ronaldo’s tipping Felix to be tasked with replacing him…