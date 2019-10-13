Juventus forward Paulo Dybala reportedly prefers a transfer to Tottenham over other potential suitors Real Madrid.

The Argentina international’s future at Juventus remains in some doubt following speculation over the summer that he could leave.

At one point, Dybala looked close to a £61million move to Spurs, according to Goal, though this fell through at the time.

Still, it seems there may still be real hope of Tottenham luring Dybala to north London as Don Balon state he’s more interested in joining them or Paris Saint-Germain than Real Madrid.

Tottenham have emerged as a top side in recent years, becoming title challengers and reaching their first ever Champions League final last season.

However, now arguably doesn’t look the best time to be joining them as they struggle and Mauricio Pochettino’s future as manager looks in more doubt than at any point during his reign.

Dybala could undoubtedly be a fine signing to boost Spurs’ hopes, but for the player’s own career prospects, he might be better advised to move to PSG or Madrid.