Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly open to a January transfer window move to Bayern Munich after initial talks with the Bundesliga club.

Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and make sense as a tempting destination for someone like Eriksen, who is nearing the end of his contract at Spurs and perhaps keen to move up a level in his career.

According to Sport1, as translated by the Daily Mirror, the Denmark international has been contacted by Bayern and could be ready to accept the offer of a January escape route to the Allianz Arena.

If this happens it would be a huge blow for Manchester United, who have also long been linked with Eriksen and who were recently said to be confident of luring him away from Tottenham on the cheap this January, according to the Metro.

It remains to be seen how all of this will pan out, but it’s not surprising to see the former Ajax man looks to have plenty of options available to him.

Eriksen has been a world class performer in his time in the Premier League and would majorly strengthen United or Bayern.

The Red Devils perhaps need him more, though, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side enduring a bad start to the season and struggling to create chances – something Eriksen could instantly improve with this creativity and passing ability.