One European star has revealed how close he was to joining Chelsea, the attacking midfielder has represented his country over 50 times and had a trial with the Blues.

In an interview with Sport Witness, Russian star Alan Dzagoev revealed that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic asked the ace to just say the word and he would have signed for the Blues early in his career.

It’s reported that Dzagoev played in a trial game against the Blues but then Chelsea boss Avram Grant rejected the chance to sign the midfielder who has gone on to make 342 appearances for boyhood club CSKA Moscow.

The 29-year-old added that despite the refusal from Grant, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic told the ace that he’d sign him for the Blues and all he’d have to do was ask.

Dzagoev is one of the highest-profile players to hail from Russia in the last decade, the creative midfielder has represented his country on 59 occasions.

Here’s what Dzagoev had to say on how he close he was to joining the Blues:

“It’s true that Abramovich told us if we want to go to England, we just need to tell him. But at the time, the situation was a very confusing one for me. So, I decided to stay with the club,”

This story from Dzagoev reveals just how powerful Abramovic is, the billionaire was ready and willing to pull the strings and give his compatriot a chance in England.

Abramovic’s decision to takeover the west London club has proved to be a sensational business decision. The Blues value has undoubtedly skyrocketed since their success under the tycoon.

The Blues have won 13 major trophies since Abramovic’s takeover; winning the Premier League on five occasions, lifting the Europa League twice and being crowned as Europe’s best with a Champions League trophy.

The side have also been triumphant in the FA Cup on four occasions and the League Cup three times.