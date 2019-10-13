Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been carrying an injury problem.

The 31-year-old has been influential to City’s success this decade and has also established himself as one of the best marksmen in the world through his performances. In 347 appearances for the club, the Argentine international has netted 239 goals while providing 71 assists.

This season, Aguero has been in fine form for Manchester City this season, netting eight goals and providing two assists in only nine matches so far.

The striker was not included in Argentina’s squad for their friendlies against Germany and Ecuador. Scaloni has said that Aguero didn’t make the cut because he has an injury problem and hasn’t been training 100 per cent with City.

As quoted by Manchester Evening News, the Argentina manager said about the team’s absentees: “Messi is not here due to suspension. Sergio Aguero is not here because he’s been carrying a problem and has not been training 100 per cent with his club. Surely both will be here next month.”

If Aguero misses any of Manchester City’s further matches due to injury, it will be a massive blow for the club and can very well increase Liverpool’s chances of gaining a higher lead at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s side are already eight points behind the Reds and are without Aymeric Laporte and John Stones. Without the centre-back duo, City have suffered losses against Norwich City and Wolves.

Even though Manchester City have Gabriel Jesus, they need someone as experienced as Aguero if they are to catch up with Liverpool.