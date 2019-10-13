Liverpool have been handed some positive transfer news today as Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz confirms he’s ready to discuss a transfer amid links with the Reds and Manchester United.

The Germany international looks an exciting prospect and could do well to make the step up to a bigger club in the near future amid reports he’s valued at around £90million and attracting plenty of interest.

Havertz looks like he could be a particularly fine fit for Liverpool at the moment, as he seems like he’d suit Jurgen Klopp’s style of football well.

And with the likes of Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri not making the desired impact at Anfield, there certainly looks to be room for Havertz in this LFC squad.

Speaking about his future, the 20-year-old said: “I listen to many people but in the end it will be my decision.

“I will embrace any advice Low will give me because he has a lot experience – it wouldn’t be smart to not listen to him.”

It remains to be seen precisely when these talks will take place and how they will go, but this update from Havertz will surely be seen as encouraging news for Liverpool and other suitors.