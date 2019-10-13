Emile Heskey heaped praise on Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, saying that the Brazilian international is the perfect link-up man.

The 28-year-old has made 204 appearances for the Reds since joining them from Hoffenheim, netting 69 goals and providing 54 assists. Firmino has established himself as one of the world’s finest players through his creative style of play.

Heskey hailed the Brazilian international, calling him the perfect link-up man who sometimes gets overlooked. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the former England international said: “The one player who stands out that is now starting to get the plaudits is Roberto Firmino. For years I’ve been talking about his movement and the way he plays.

“It’s only now that people are saying he is the one that makes everything tick and he really does. He is a perfect link-up man but he scores goals as well. He is the link between the midfield and the forwards. Everything goes through him and sometimes people forget that.”

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane may have the pace and prolific scoring rate but very often, it’s Firmino who finds the spaces and creates the goal opportunities for them. If you combine scoring ability and skill, the Brazilian is arguably the best centre-forward in the Premier League at the moment.

This season, Firmino has amassed three goals and seven assists in 12 appearances across all competitions. Like many of his Liverpool teammates, the 28-year-old is also featuring for his national team in the ongoing international break. He found the net against Senegal and will be hoping to do the same against Nigeria today.

Liverpool resume their Premier League campaign against Manchester United next weekend.