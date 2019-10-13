It’s something that used to be very common but you don’t see it a lot in the modern era. Managers would have a favourite player that they would take with them every time they got a new job.

Nobody embodies the style of football that Maurizio Sarri likes to play as much as Jorginho does, so it’s only natural to think that the Juventus manager will try to sign him yet again.

Jorginho has also done well to adapt and make a positive contribution for Chelsea since Frank Lampard took over, so he’s shown there’s more to his game than the specific role in the “Sarri Ball” system. Despite that, it does look like a possible reunion could happen.

Football Italia reported on some comments made to Italian Radio bu Jorginho’s agent, and it’s not exactly sounding like the midfielder wants to stay at Chelsea forever.

When asked about Jorginho’s future the agent said: “I think Jorginho can do very well at the Euros and, why not, also at the next World Cup. As for a return to Serie A, anything is possible, and he will always feel the desire to come back home.”

He doesn’t mention Juventus specifically but you have to feel that would be the most obvious destination if he did decide to move. It’s also hard to say if Chelsea would suffer that much if he did leave. It wouldn’t make sense to let him go while they still have a transfer ban, but it’s unlikely that Lampard would see him as irreplaceable.

He also turns 28 in December, so he’s starting to get to that point where he’s got the most leverage when it comes to getting a big move and negotiating a good contract. It looks like his agent is already laying the groundwork for a possible move at some point soon.