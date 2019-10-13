Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hailed Sadio Mane, saying that the Senegal international is the best left-winger in the world alongside Raheem Sterling.

The 27-year-old has become an integral player for the Reds ever since joining them from Southampton in the summer of 2016. So far, Mane has netted 67 goals while providing 24 assists in 134 appearances across all competitions.

The winger has established himself as one of the finest footballers in the world thanks to his performances in the past couple of years.

SEE MORE: “He is the one that makes everything tick”- Liverpool star hailed by former Red

Carragher has said that Mane is his favorite Liverpool player and also added that the 27-year-old is the best left-winger in the world alongside Raheem Sterling. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Reds legend said: “Even after the first couple of games, I said Mane, probably along with Raheem Sterling, was possibly the best left winger in the world. I absolutely love him, he’s my favourite player at the club. He’s brilliant, he’s always got a smile on his face, always there, always gets knocked about, gets goals, setting others up.

“He’s the one who came in at the very start under Klopp, his first real big signing, and I think ever since then he’s just been getting better and better. He’s just a machine. ”

Mane has gradually become a very prolific scorer for Liverpool. Last season, he won the Premier League Golden Boot alongside fellow Africans Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after netting 22 goals. In 2019/20, the Senegal international has already scored goals while providing two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Given his current form, Mane has a fair chance of winning the Premier League Golden Boot this season as well and provided he maintains consistency, the 27-year-old might even win a Ballon d’Or.