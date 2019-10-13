Thankfully there don’t seem to be too many terrible head injuries that occur during football games, but it still seems like the sport is miles behind when it comes to diagnosing concussions and handling head related injuries.

The injuries suffered by Petr Cech and Ryan Mason are obvious examples of the issues that can arise from injuries to the head. There was a terrible moment in the Wales vs Croatia game tonight as Man United forward Daniel James looked like he was knocked out after a clash of heads.

It looked sickening when it happened, and it was pretty surprising to see him take to the field again shortly after. Ryan Mason was particularly critical:

Daniel James was just knocked out unconscious! Yet 3 minutes later he has been allowed back onto the pitch ???? — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) October 13, 2019

Wales and Man United will need to be particularly careful with James, as evidence suggests that concussions can develop after the event and although he feels okay now, it could be dangerous to play again before he’s fully healed.

The player gave an interview to Sky Sports which The Manchester Evening News reported on. He tried to play down any fears that he will face some time out after the injury. James said: “He caught me in the head. I didn’t get knocked out.”

He certainly looked like he was unconscious as he lay on the ground without much movement going on afterwards, so it’s doubtful that he’s absolutely fine.

It will be interesting to see if he plays any part for Man United against Liverpool at the weekend.