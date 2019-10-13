Arsenal are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Scunthorpe wonderkid Joey Dawson.

The 16-year-old looks and exciting talent and made history for his current club by becoming their youngest ever player earlier this season.

He is also the nephew of former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson and could now be in line to play for the bitter rivals of his uncle’s former employers.

According to the Sun, Arsenal are keen on snapping Dawson up and add him to their impressive list of top young talent at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have brought through a number of exciting and players in recent times with the likes of Joe Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson becoming key parts of the team this season.

That could work in the Gunners’ favour as they try to lure in youngsters like Dawson, who may well feel he could break into Unai Emery’s senior side in the not too distant future as well.