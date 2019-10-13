Loads of fans took to Twitter this evening to label Georginio Wijnaldum as one of the best midfielders on the planet following his brace for Holland today.

The Liverpool star, who’s cemented his place in the Reds’ starting XI in recent times, scored a great brace for the Netherlands earlier, as he helped his side beat Belarus 2-1 away from home.

Wijnaldum’s goals, which can be seen here, were brilliant, with his opening headed goal accompanying a truly sensational long-range strike.

It was a hugely important brace from the midfielder, as it proved to be the difference between Belarus and Holland in their Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Following these goals, fans flocked to Twitter to hail the Dutchman, with some even labelling him as one of the best midfielders on the planet.

In fairness, Wijnaldum has definitely shown just how good he actually is these past 18 months or so, thus we can easily see why some fans would think this!

Wijnaldum is the best midfielder in the world — ? (@SAS_CBJ) October 13, 2019

Wijnaldum in an attacking role is one of the best midfielders in Europe — Amaan (@AmaanJY) October 13, 2019

