Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has picked up an injury whilst on international duty, the Chilean national team have confirmed.

The former Arsenal star, currently on loan at Inter Milan, has returned to the San Siro as Chile say he has sustained an ankle problem during this international break.

A statement from the Chilean National team said, as quoted by Calciomercato: ?”Alexis Sanchez dislocation of the peroneal tendon of the left ankle with the involvement of the retinaculum.

“The Inter striker immediately leaves the retreat and returns to Milan.”

Sanchez struggled for much of his time at United before leaving this summer, but will no doubt be hoping to impress his loan club Inter this season.

Man Utd fans will also surely want him to get back fit soon so he can perhaps do more to earn himself a permanent move to the Serie A giants, rather than return to Old Trafford.

That is surely a serious risk if Sanchez cannot get going in Italy, and one imagines MUFC fans will not be keen on seeing him back at the club any time soon after proving such a spectacular flop since his January 2018 move from Arsenal.