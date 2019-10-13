Menu

“Lazy scouting” – Man United could launch £70m January transfer bid to sign PL star to the dismay of these fans

Manchester United reportedly be lining up January transfer window move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The highly-rated young England international has shone in the Premier League and has long been tipped to make the move up to a bigger club.

According to the Daily Mirror, Rice now seems to be on United’s radar ahead of January in a potential £70million deal as they keep a close eye on the 20-year-old.

That’s a lot of money to pay for one so young, however, and there have also been one or two concerns about Rice in recent times despite an excellent breakthrough season last year.

Declan Rice is being linked with a transfer to Manchester United

It seems many Man Utd fans are not convinced by the youngster and Gary Neville has also previously been quoted as suggesting he might not be worth the money required to lure him away from West Ham.

“I don’t know. I mean you talk about £80m, £90m to get him out of West Ham.” Neville was quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“We’ve seen a bid for (Wilfried) Zaha go to Everton this year for £70m. To get players out of the likes of West Ham now, Crystal Palace, it is not going to be easy. It is going to cost a fortune.

“They’ve already got (Nemanja) Matic, they’ve already got (Scott) McTominay who are doing a similar role to what I see Rice doing.”

Here’s what some United fans are saying about Rice as they continue to be strongly linked with him…

