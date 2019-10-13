A trio of Manchester United legends are reportedly in the running to be named the club’s technical director.

The Red Devils have never had any one fill this role in their history, but surely need to make an appointment of this type if they are to modernise and catch up with their rivals in terms of player recruitment.

Man Utd have not had the best recent transfer record in recent times and have over-spent on players who weren’t that suitable for the team, some of which ended up leaving soon after joining, such as Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay, Radamel Falcao and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

According to the Telegraph, United now seem to be mulling over sorting themselves out with the appointment of one of three club legends – Rio Ferdinand, Edwin van de Sar or Darren Fletcher.

Of those three, only former MUFC goalkeeper Van de Sar has experience in such a role as he has performed a similar job at Ajax.

Still, Ferdinand and Fletcher spent long and successful careers at Old Trafford so could use that knowledge well to help restore the club to their glory years.