Manchester United are reportedly closing in on hiring Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Argentine has long been linked with the Red Devils and other big jobs, and it’s now being claimed he’s close to taking Solskjaer’s place at Old Trafford, according to Don Balon.

On the top of that, the report claims that Pochettino moving to United will give the club a major advantage over Real Madrid in the race to sign Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international could still choose Real, according to Don Balon, but a big offer will now be needed as he currently seems to favour following Pochettino from Spurs to Man Utd.

This would be an incredible double swoop by MUFC if they do indeed pull it off, with a change in management certainly making sense for them at this moment in time.

It’s been a dire start to the season under Solskjaer, who now seems quite clearly to have been the wrong choice for the club when they replaced Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian is a club legend from his playing days with United, but is nowhere near as experienced as his predecessors Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal, or even David Moyes.

Pochettino has done superb work at Tottenham and it makes sense that he’d be a top target to turn things around for United.

Eriksen would also be a quality signing to follow the new manager and strengthen an area of weakness in this current Red Devils squad.

The Sun previously claimed Spurs players felt it was likely Pochettino would leave for Man Utd if the opportunity arose and Don Balon suggests this could now be closer to becoming a reality.