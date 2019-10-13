Menu

Embarrassing Man United wage bill figures emerge as Liverpool & Man City get considerably more for their money

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Manchester United have the highest wage bill ever recorded in the Premier League as embarrassing figures show they pay their under-performing stars considerably more than even Liverpool and Manchester City.

Take a look at the figures below in a Twitter thread from the excellent Swiss Ramble, who illustrates quite how much money Man Utd are throwing at their flops who continue to let the team down.

MORE: Manchester United star blames Red Devils for poor international form

United’s wage bill was £332million in 2018/19, up 12% from the previous year, with Alexis Sanchez known to have been a particularly high earner despite his total lack of impact at Old Trafford before he was shipped out on loan to Inter Milan this summer.

More Stories / Latest News

City, by contrast, spent just £260m on wages but won a second Premier League title in a row as part of a domestic treble, while Liverpool forked out £264m and won the Champions League.

United look like they need a major overhaul of the way they do business, and Tottenham’s success despite spending so little on wages shows why Mauricio Pochettino has been mentioned so many times as someone who could be ideal for the Red Devils’ manager’s job.

More Stories Alexis Sanchez Frank Lampard Jurgen Klopp Marcus Rashford Mauricio Pochettino Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba Pep Guardiola Unai Emery