Embarrassing Man United wage bill figures emerge as Liverpool & Man City get considerably more for their money

Manchester United have the highest wage bill ever recorded in the Premier League as embarrassing figures show they pay their under-performing stars considerably more than even Liverpool and Manchester City.

Take a look at the figures below in a Twitter thread from the excellent Swiss Ramble, who illustrates quite how much money Man Utd are throwing at their flops who continue to let the team down.

United’s wage bill was £332million in 2018/19, up 12% from the previous year, with Alexis Sanchez known to have been a particularly high earner despite his total lack of impact at Old Trafford before he was shipped out on loan to Inter Milan this summer.

#MUFC £332m wage bill is the highest ever reported by a Premier League club. In the last three years it has grown by an incredible £100m (43%). It is worth noting that up until 2012, United’s wages were only the third highest in England, behind #MCFC and #CFC. pic.twitter.com/NhLaNto7Gx — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) September 30, 2019

City, by contrast, spent just £260m on wages but won a second Premier League title in a row as part of a domestic treble, while Liverpool forked out £264m and won the Champions League.

United look like they need a major overhaul of the way they do business, and Tottenham’s success despite spending so little on wages shows why Mauricio Pochettino has been mentioned so many times as someone who could be ideal for the Red Devils’ manager’s job.