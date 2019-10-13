Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has spoken about his poor form for England as they struggled defensively in their surprise 2-1 defeat away to the Czech Republic.

The 26-year-old joined United from Leicester City during the summer, and his form for his new club hasn’t been the most convincing as he seems to have been affected by the Red Devils’ general struggles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made a poor start to the 2019/20 campaign in terms of both results and performances, carrying on where they left off after a difficult end to the previous season.

It remains to be seen if Maguire can recover and help Man Utd improve by returning to his own peak form, but for the moment he seems to be blaming his MUFC struggles for also being below-par for England.

Asked by BBC Sport if there was a lack of confidence among the England defence, Maguire said: “Yes, maybe. We bring our club football into international level.

“It was a difficult game. Obviously you are wanting to develop partnerships. Sometimes at international level you can’t really do that.”

Gareth Southgate’s side will be hoping for a lift in their next game as they take on Bulgaria on Monday night.