Manchester United have reportedly added AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek to their list of possible transfer targets in January.

The Polish international gained prominence through his brilliant performances for Genoa last season and went on sign for AC Milan this January. Piatek ended 2018/19 with 30 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old has netted twice in seven matches for Milan this season so far.

Manchester United have had a disappointing start to 2019/20 and are currently 12th in the Premier League table. The Red Devils are in dire need of a striker at the moment and were strongly linked to Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic with Tuttosport (via Metro) claiming that the club have reached a verbal agreement to sign the Croat in January.

Another Serie A striker has been added to Manchester United’s January transfer wishlist with the Daily Telegraph (via Calciomercato) stating that the Red Devils are eyeing Piatek who is currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old is a typical No.9 who always has an eye for goal and he could be a suitable addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. However, AC Milan won’t be too willing to let one of their stars go and will most likely demand a hefty transfer fee from Manchester United.