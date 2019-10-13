Manchester United reportedly look to be closing in on the transfer of Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic as the deal nears a total agreement.

According to the paper edition of Italian source Tuttosport, as translated by Sport Witness, the Red Devils could make major advances towards wrapping up this signing in the coming days.

While Mandzukic may not be everyone’s cup of tea, he has a proven record at a number of top European clubs, having impressed at Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid before his spell with Juventus.

The Croatia international has scored goals and won trophies everywhere he’s been, and is known for his battling qualities up front, even if he is seen as somewhat limited technically.

One imagines Mandzukic could do a job for Manchester United at least on a short-term basis to help them with their problems up front this season as Marcus Rashford struggles.

MUFC sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned out Alexis Sanchez is summer and that has left them light in attack, leading to some poor performances and results, particularly away from home.

Mandzukic may not be the absolutely ideal choice for the club, but these are desperate times and he looks to be available, unlike many other top players.

On top of that, Tuttosport’s report, translated by Sport Witness, claims the 33-year-old could link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in December ahead of formally becoming a Man Utd player in January.