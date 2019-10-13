Manchester United are reportedly planning to change their transfer strategy and be more like Liverpool in their pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The Frenchman has been linked with the Red Devils in recent times and looks ideal to fix their problems up front after a poor start to the season from the likes of Marcus Rashford in particular.

Man Utd’s recruitment in recent times has not, however, been quite up to scratch, at least in comparison to some of their rivals, and perhaps Liverpool in particular.

According to the Mail, it seems the club are keen to learn from Liverpool and not rush into making signings for an inflated asking price, nor switching their targets if the player they want is unavailable.

In the case of Dembele, the Mail claim Lyon want as much as £71million to sell the forward in the middle of the season, and United are aware this would represent something of a panic buy.

The report goes on to suggest MUFC will be patient and wait to sign Dembele at a later date if that can see his price fall to something more reasonable.

It is also claimed the club could start using more sophisticated recruitment technology like Liverpool do, and that the model that helped them identify top young talent such as Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer is the model they’ll be using from now on.

United fans will hope this can be the start of their club modernising a bit and catching up with their rivals after a difficult period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.